Batavia Business Improvement District seeks new executive director, apply by Nov. 30

Press release:

The Batavia Business Improvement District (BBID) is seeking qualified applications for the position of Executive Director.

We would like to thank our former Director, Beth Kemp, for her service to the district and wish her the best in her professional endeavors. Kemp represented our BBID with integrity, strong leadership and endless energy. Her presence will be missed.

Leanna DiRisio, former BBID board member, has accepted the interim position at this time, working part-time and resigning her position from the Board of Directors effective immediately. DiRisio will assume all functions of the Executive Director along with Board President, Jennifer Gray.

A hiring committee has met to discuss and establish the guidelines for hiring the next director. In addition, the Board is seeking two new members for the board, both tenant positions. Board members work collaboratively to solve problems, beautiful the downtown, identify strengths and areas for improvement as well as guide the BID organization in decision making to promote business in our district.

Any tenant member of the BBID interested in serving on the Board should contact the office for more information at 344-0900.

The BBID is seeking an Executive Director for full-time, salaried employment. Qualified candidates should have three years’ experience in executive leadership and/or management, including directing volunteers and being responsible for managing budgets of more than $100,000.

The ideal candidate is outgoing, amicable, reliable with excellent communication skills. Candidate must be a team player who enjoys making connections and new partnerships. A background in grant writing and community development is a plus.

A bachelor’s degree is preferred in either business, government, administration, marketing or similar/related fields. Paid vacation and bonus earnings are offered, with flexible hours with some mandatory nights and weekends.

Any interested candidate for the position of Executive Director should contact the BBID office for more information or visit our website at: www.downtownbataviany.com or may email a letter of interest to: [email protected]