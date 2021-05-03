Batavia Career and Tech Education Center announces 40 national honor society inductees
Press release:
In April, the Batavia Career and Technical Education Center National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) Chapter announced the names of 40 career and technical student inductees. These students met the rigorous criteria set forth by this national organization.
The minimum grade-point average for acceptance is a 3.0. Students are also selected based upon credit hours completed, attendance, volunteer service, and membership in other student organizations.
Due to COVID-19 event attendance restrictions, this ceremony will held be during the school day later in May.
The 2021 Batavia Career and Technical Education Center NTHS Inductees
Alexander Central School District
- Norah Crawford, Metal Trades
- Allision Kelly, Cosmetology
- Julia Lennon, Cosmetology
- Courtney Seymour, Criminal Justice
- Brayden Woods, Building Trades
Attica Central School District
- Hope Bell, Building Trades
- Samantha Cordier, Criminal Justice
- Matthew Parkhurst, Metal Trades
- Olivia Rudolph, Criminal Justice
- Katie Stockschlaeder, Health Dimensions
- Brooke Whitton, Building Trades
Batavia Central School District
- Jack Bruggman, Graphic Arts
- Liliana Espinoza, Culinary Arts
- Alaina Every, Cosmetology
- KayLeigh Mayeu, Criminal Justice
- Alannah Penkszyk, Animal Science
- Robin Scroger, Animal Science
- Kurstin Smith, Graphic Arts
- Skarlette Tellier-Wilcox, Cosmetology
Byron-Bergen Central School District
- Aleigha Shallenberger, Graphic Arts
Caledonia-Mumford Central School District
- Lillias Bell, Metal Trades
- Molly Ryan, Health Dimensions
- Jayden Thompson, Diesel Mechanics
Le Roy Central School District
- David Gracie, Auto Trades: Collision, Custom and Restoration
- MaKayla Grant, Criminal Justice
- Adam Risewick, Electro-Mechanical Trades
- Taeya Starkey, Diesel Mechanics
- Garrett Talbot, Building Trades
- Zach Vanderhoof, Electro-Mechanical Trades
Oakfield-Alabama Central School District
- Zachary Bradt, Graphic Arts
Pavilion Central School District
- Ayrianna Hurlburt, Health Dimensions
- Nikolai Hutchings, Animal Science
- Savanna Kenyon, Diesel Mechanics
- Toby Stappenbeck, Building Trades
- Alanso True, Building Trades
- Alexa Wolcott, Culinary Arts
Pembroke Central School District
- Alex Lamb, Building Trades
- Ashley Pfalzer, Cosmetology
- Tia Stone, Criminal Justice
- Riley Yager, Graphic Arts
Comments