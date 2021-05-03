Batavia Career and Tech Education Center announces 40 national honor society inductees

Press release:

In April, the Batavia Career and Technical Education Center National Technical Honor Society (NTHS) Chapter announced the names of 40 career and technical student inductees. These students met the rigorous criteria set forth by this national organization.

The minimum grade-point average for acceptance is a 3.0. Students are also selected based upon credit hours completed, attendance, volunteer service, and membership in other student organizations.

Due to COVID-19 event attendance restrictions, this ceremony will held be during the school day later in May.

The 2021 Batavia Career and Technical Education Center NTHS Inductees

​Alexander Central School District

Norah Crawford , Metal Trades

, Metal Trades Allision Kelly , Cosmetology

, Cosmetology Julia Lennon , Cosmetology

, Cosmetology Courtney Seymour , Criminal Justice

, Criminal Justice Brayden Woods, Building Trades

Attica Central School District

Hope Bell , Building Trades

, Building Trades Samantha Cordier , Criminal Justice

, Criminal Justice Matthew Parkhurst , Metal Trades

, Metal Trades Olivia Rudolph , Criminal Justice

, Criminal Justice Katie Stockschlaeder , Health Dimensions

, Health Dimensions Brooke Whitton, Building Trades

Batavia Central School District

Jack Bruggman , Graphic Arts

, Graphic Arts Liliana Espinoza , Culinary Arts

, Culinary Arts Alaina Every , Cosmetology

, Cosmetology KayLeigh Mayeu , Criminal Justice

, Criminal Justice Alannah Penkszyk , Animal Science

, Animal Science Robin Scroger , Animal Science

, Animal Science Kurstin Smith , Graphic Arts

, Graphic Arts Skarlette Tellier-Wilcox, Cosmetology

Byron-Bergen Central School District

Aleigha Shallenberger, Graphic Arts

Caledonia-Mumford Central School District

Lillias Bell , Metal Trades

, Metal Trades Molly Ryan , Health Dimensions

, Health Dimensions Jayden Thompson, Diesel Mechanics

Le Roy Central School District

David Gracie , Auto Trades: Collision, Custom and Restoration

, Auto Trades: Collision, Custom and Restoration MaKayla Grant , Criminal Justice

, Criminal Justice Adam Risewick , Electro-Mechanical Trades

, Electro-Mechanical Trades Taeya Starkey , Diesel Mechanics

, Diesel Mechanics Garrett Talbot , Building Trades

, Building Trades Zach Vanderhoof, Electro-Mechanical Trades

Oakfield-Alabama Central School District

Zachary Bradt, Graphic Arts

Pavilion Central School District

Ayrianna Hurlburt , Health Dimensions

, Health Dimensions Nikolai Hutchings , Animal Science

, Animal Science Savanna Kenyon , Diesel Mechanics

, Diesel Mechanics Toby Stappenbeck , Building Trades

, Building Trades Alanso True , Building Trades

, Building Trades Alexa Wolcott, Culinary Arts

Pembroke Central School District