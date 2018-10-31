Batavia CTE Center Open House on Thursday showcases a wide variety of skilled trade options

Press release:

Crime scene analysis, 3-D printing processes, welding applications, animal care methods, and the newest cosmetology trends are just a few of the practices students learn at the Batavia Career and Technical Education Center (CTE). The Batavia CTE Center will hold an Open House from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 1.

Students, parents and community members are invited to tour the center and discover the many skilled trades opportunities available at this facility.

All programs housed at this campus will also be open for tours, including the Batavia Academy, the Intensive Therapeutic Program, the Transition and Practical Assessment Exploration Systems Programs, and other school-age special education programs.

This event is open to the public. The Batavia CTE Center is located at 8250 State Street Road, Batavia. Please call (585) 344-7711 with any questions.

About Batavia CTE Center

The Batavia Career and Technical Education Center is a program of the Genesee Valley Educational Partnership. The Partnership operates as a Board of Cooperative Educational Services providing shared programs and services to 22 component school districts located in Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston and Steuben counties in New York state.