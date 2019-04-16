Batavia CTE Center students earn six top awards at NYS Spring HOSA Conference

Photo, front row: Kyra Konopski (kneeling) and Mia Hampton; back row: Shelby Bridge, Brianna Gilliat, Faith Jones and Danielle Mason.

Submitted photo and press release:

Batavia Career and Technical Education Center (CTE) students recently attended the New York State HOSA (Health Occupations Students of America) Leadership Conference, which was held in Syracuse earlier this month.

Six Health Dimensions students participated in this event, which included more than 300 students who represented New York State schools and BOCES. As a result of this competition, five of the students qualified to attend the 42nd annual national HOSA Conference, which will be held in Orlando, Fla., in June.

The students, their competitions, and their placements are:

Kyra Konopski , a junior from Le Roy CS – two awards -- First Place in Nutrition; Second Place -- Healthy Living

Shelby Bridge , a junior from Byron-Bergen CS – Second Place -- Personal Skills

Brianna Gilliat , a senior from Elba CS – Third Place -- Healthy Living

Mia Hampton , a junior from Le Roy CS – Third Place -- Home Health Aid

Faith Jones, a senior from Caledonia-Mumford CS -- Third Place -- Personal Skills​

The Health Dimensions Program is offered at the Batavia CTE Center. Health Dimensions students engage in a challenging hands-on approach in the health care field. Participants experience and provide the "human side" of client care at local health care facilities.

All Health Dimensions students spend time in local facilities working collaboratively with staff members, residents, and patients. Students may choose to shadow medical professionals from many disciplines.

About the Batavia Career and Technical Education Center

It's a program of the Genesee Valley Educational Partnership. The Partnership operates as a Board of Cooperative Educational Services offering shared programs and services to 22 component school districts located in Genesee, Wyoming, Livingston and Steuben counties in New York State.