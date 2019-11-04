Batavia Development Corp. announces new executive director

Submitted photo and press release:

The Batavia Development Corporation is pleased to announce Andrew Maguire as the new executive director of Economic Development.

Maguire, a lifelong resident of Batavia, has served the last five years as the clerk-treasurer for the Village of Oakfield.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from St. John Fisher College.

Maguire replaces Rachael Tabelski, who resigned and accepted the City of Batavia Assistant Manager position a couple months ago.

A recruitment search by the BDC Board of Directors brought in potential job candidates from throughout the region.

The board felt that Maguire’s experience with municipal processes, his experience with grant funding, and knowledge of budgets made him the top choice.

Maguire is set to begin the position on Nov. 18th.