Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

November 4, 2019 - 3:26pm

Batavia Development Corp. announces new executive director

posted by Billie Owens in business, Batavia Development Corporation, batavia.
Andrew Maguire

Submitted photo and press release:

The Batavia Development Corporation is pleased to announce Andrew Maguire as the new executive director of Economic Development.

Maguire, a lifelong resident of Batavia, has served the last five years as the clerk-treasurer for the Village of Oakfield.

He holds a bachelor’s degree in Business Management from St. John Fisher College.

Maguire replaces Rachael Tabelski, who resigned and accepted the City of Batavia Assistant Manager position a couple months ago.

A recruitment search by the BDC Board of Directors brought in potential job candidates from throughout the region.

The board felt that Maguire’s experience with municipal processes, his experience with grant funding, and knowledge of budgets made him the top choice. 

Maguire is set to begin the position on Nov. 18th.

Calendar

November 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button