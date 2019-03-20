Batavia Downs announces party plans for May 4th Derby Day

Press release:

Batavia Downs Gaming & Hotel announced today their plans for a second Kentucky Derby party to be held on Saturday, May 4th. A total of three parties will take place on site.

The party announced today will run from 11:30 a.m. until 7 p.m., will take place in the Batavia Downs Gaming Park Place event center, formerly known as the Paddock Room. This party has seen more than 600 attendees for several years in a row.

New this year is the Superfecta Deal. Patrons will receive their choice of a variety of meals, $15 in Free Play once one point is earned on the gaming floor, a $5 wager on the Derby and program, and a commemorative Kentucky Derby glass, all for just $20.

There will be $5 mint juleps specials, which includes Derby glass and samplings from Black Button Distilling as well as Angry Orchard Rose. Many big screen televisions will show the races and there will be mutuel clerks available to take wagers.

The second annual Derby Gala will take place in the Batavia Downs Gaming Grandstands Banquet Room on the second floor. Tickets went on sale in February at Bataviaconcerts.com and at the Lucky Treasures Gift Shop. Half of the tickets have already been sold.

Admission for the Derby Gala at the Downs is $75 per person and proper attire is required. Patrons will receive an open bar from 4:30 to 7 p.m., grazing stations, a $10 wager on the Derby, $25 in Free Play and a Free Derby program.

The Gala also includes a Best Dressed Contest and Best Hat Contest, which will take place with prizes from the Hotel at Batavia Downs and Four Roses Bourbon.

The third party, taking place inside 34 Rush, will have Woodford Reserve Bourbon sampling along with sampling from Blue Moon. Patrons may place Derby wagers using self-service terminals. The $5 mint julep special will also be available, which includes a Derby commemorative glass.

Wagering will also be available at the second floor Downs Simulcast center. Prize drawings for Derby T-shirts and glasses will take place there beginning at 10 a.m.

The hotel at Batavia Downs is already sold out, but other local hotels do have availability and a shuttle will be running that day to take patrons from those hotels over to Batavia Downs beginning at 3 p.m. instead of the usual 5 p.m.

“We’re looking forward to another great day of parties surrounding our Kentucky Derby events, “ said Todd Haight, general manager of Racing at Batavia Downs Gaming. “The success of the Derby Gala last year adds to the already tremendous day of wagering and entertainment that our guests have come to expect from Batavia Downs.

"Based on the recent Kentucky Derby prep races, this year’s Run for the Roses seems more wide open than ever.”