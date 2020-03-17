Batavia HS welder wins First Place in logo contest with T-shirt design featuring bald eagle

Submitted photo and press release:

When Batavia High School senior Tyler Murphy heard about a logo contest offered by the Rochester chapter of the American Welding Society, he thought he would create a design that reflects his style but also create something that reflects the work of the industry group.

AWS is a national organization with local and regional chapters, that promotes and encourages the welding trade.

Tyler is a Welding student at the Batavia Career and Technical Education (CTE) Center. His inspiration for his drawing is his love of tattoos, and he wanted to incorporate something that portrayed America, hence the use of America's symbolic bird, the bald eagle.

Tyler has Andrew Geye to thank -- the Welding instructor at the Batavia CTE Center shared contest information with Tyler.

“(He) encouraged me to enter the contest," Tyler said. "He knows how much I enjoy drawing."

And Geye says he immediately thought of Tyler when he learned about the logo design competition for students.

“Tyler has a desire and ability to create art with metal and other mediums," Geye said. "Tyler’s drawing for the new AWS T-shirt logo showcases his ability but represents all types of talent here at the Batavia CTE Center.

"The metal trades not only promote the welding industry but advocates for students' success and achievement by cultivating students' confidence and ability through projects such as a logo design competition. I’m extremely proud of Tyler and the efforts he has demonstrated.”

Tyler’s design was selected as the first-place winner of this AWS logo contest and his efforts were recently recognized by Geyer, Paul Kesler, Batavia HS principal; Joe Hussar, Batavia HS counselor; Catherine Bennett, Batavia CTE Center assistant principal; and Matt Wolff, AWS Rochester section chairman.

“The AWS Rochester board voted on all designs submitted from local area schools, and Tyler Murphy is the winner," Wolff said. "The American Welding Society Rochester Section presented Tyler with a $500 award for a new T-shirt design."

Tyler was surprised by this award and when asked how he will use the $500, he replied, “I’m ecstatic that my design was chosen. I’m going to buy welding tools.”

The mission of the America Welding Society is to advance the science, technology and application of welding and allied joining and cutting processes, including brazing, soldering and thermal spraying. With many local and region chapters, this national nonprofit organization, strives to advance the welding industry through many initiatives including membership, certification, education and research as well as publications and events.

Photo, from left: Joe Hussar, Batavia High School counselor; Catherine Bennett, Batavia CTE Center assistant principal; Matt Wolff, AWS Rochester section chairman; Tyler Murphy; Paul Kesler, Batavia HS principal; Andrew Geyer and Tim Gleba, Precision Machining instructor.