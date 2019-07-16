Batavia Jr. Blue Devils Boys Basketball Camp is Aug. 12-16, payment and paperwork due by Aug. 9

The Batavia Jr. Blue Devils Boys Basketball Camp will be held Aug. 12-16 at the John Kennedy School gymnasium, ​located at 166 Vine St. in the City of Batavia.

Session 1 is open to boys entering grades 3 and 4 in the fall. It will run from 9 to 10:45 a.m.

Session 2 is open to boys entering grades 5 and 6 in the fall. It will run from 11 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

Cost is $50.

The camp staff consists of Youth Basketball Director Jalen Smith, professional and college players from the Buffalo and Rochester area and players from the Batavia Boys Basketball Program.

Emphasis will be given to drills and skills that campers can practice at home. Ball handling and shooting will be emphasized each day. Competition will include individual skill contests, 2-on-2, and 3-on-3 games.

To print out the child information form and parent consent form, click here.

Payment along with the completed child information form and parent consent form are due by Friday, Aug. 9.

Checks should be made payable to: The Batavia Basketball Boosters; mail to Buddy Brasky, 25 Clifton Ave., Batavia, NY 14020.

Phone is (585) 356-4050.