Batavia Muckdogs win fourth straight, sweep Tri City

Submitted photo and press release.

TROY -- Thursday was a new day with new leading hitters and new pitchers for the Batavia Muckdogs, but the same result, a victory.

The Muckdogs defeated the Tri City ValleyCats, 4-1 to sweep all three games of the series on the road.

The Muckdogs (28-18) have won four straight, sit in first place in the New York Penn-League Pinckney Division and played at home Friday, Saturday and Sunday against the Connecticut Tigers.

Jack Strunc (double) had two hits and a run for Batavia while Andrew Turner also doubled and had two hits.Troy Johnston had a RBI single and scored while Kobie Taylor and Ronal Reynoso singled.

Harrison Dinicola continued his three-game tear for the Muckdogs, driving in two runs with a single. He then scored on a Dustin Skelton RBI.

Edgar Martinez picked up the win to even his record at 2-2 with a 2.85 ERA. He struck out seven in five innings, allowed just one hit and no runs.

Janaikevr Villalobos threw two innings giving up a run then Joey Steele continued his dominance with a perfect inning, striking out the side in the eighth. His ERA remains at 0.00 and he earned his second hold.

In the ninth, Josh Simpson came on and the lefty threw a perfect inning for his second save and struck out one.

Batavia returns to Swyer Stadium Friday to play the Connecticut Tigers. Check muckdogs.com for a new ticket special for Friday's game, a family four-pack of tickets is just $20. The game is at 7:05 p.m.

The Muckdogs also play at home Saturday at 7:05 p.m. and Sunday at 5:05 p.m.

There will be fireworks on Saturday and specials all three games.

Tickets are available at muckdogs.com or stop by the Dwyer Stadium Ticket office between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the week. The number is 585-483-3647.

Photo: Joey Steele, left, had a perfect inning with three strikeouts to keep his ERA at 0.00 this season. Steele, a 2019 Miami Marlins draft pick, has thrown 10 innings, struck out 16 and walked one without giving up a run. To the right is Geremy Galindez who won on Tuesday to improve to 3-0 with a 2.63 ERA.