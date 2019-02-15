Batavia PD makes second arrest in early January business burglaries

The Batavia Police Department has arrested a 17-year-old in connection with the burglaries which occurred over the weekend of Jan. 4th.

The 17-year-old was arrested on Feb. 13 on a Grand Jury indictment warrant for four counts of third-degree burglary, a Class D felony.

The suspect was put in Genesee County Jail on $15,000 bail pending a bail review.

During the weekend of Jan. 4th– 7th, the Batavia Police Department investigated nine burglaries, which includes attempted burglaries, to local businesses. The areas where the burglaries took place are Ellicott Street and Jackson Street, Harvester Avenue, Swan Street, Center Street, Apollo Drive and Liberty Street.

The suspects broke windows or kicked in doors to gain entry at most of the businesses. Items were taken at some of the businesses but not all. The suspects stole a white 1998 Dodge RAM 2500 diesel pickup truck from one of the businesses, but it has since been recovered.

Evidence was located at the scenes which appeared to indicate the burglaries were committed by the same suspects. Parolee Christopher T. Sprague had been previously arrested in connection with the burglaries.

No additional arrests are expected at this time.

Anyone with information in reference to the case may contact Detective Eric Hill at 585-345-6373 or the Batavia Police Department at 585-345-6350, the confidential tip line at 585-345-6370 or online here.