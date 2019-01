The Batavia Players will hold their first blood drive from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12, in the recpetion area of Harvester 56 Theatre, located at 56 Harvester Ave. in Batavia,

To schedule an appointment go online here and enter sponsor code 000489; or call Unyts at (716) 512-7940.

A photo ID is required to donate blood.