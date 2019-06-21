Batavia Society of Artists hosts demo and free picnic with photographer Sue Meier July 9 at Kiwanis Park

Press release and submitted photos of Sue Meier and a couple examples of her photography:

Batavia Society of Artists is hosting photographer Sue Meier on Tuesday, July 9th, at Kiwanis Park in Batavia with a picnic at 6 p.m. and a demonstration afterward.

This event is FREE but you need to register by July 7th to reserve a spot. Please call Teresa Tamfer at 585-506-2465 or e-mail [email protected].

Meier is the owner and photographer of Photography by Susan Meier. Her home-based boutique photography studio is located in East Pembroke.

She has always be interested in photography since she was a teenager when she won her first camera in a coloring contest. Some genres that Meier has photographed are: weddings, high school seniors, families, kids, professional headshot, boudoir, babies and pets.

She enjoys putting her spin on her creative concept photography and images. She has created images with theme ideas such as; “Little Red Riding Hood,” feather, little bird, bird in nest, Venus, mermaids, flowers, Elizabethan, ultra-violet light, crazy, dinosaurs, “Harry Potter,” butterfly, mountain man, spider/web, dragon slayer and more!

Many of Meier’s images have been displayed, sold and even published in a book. Galleries and settings include: Todmorden Mills Gallery (Toronto), GO ART!, Image City (Rochester), Moon Java Cafe (Batavia), Richmond Memorial Library (Batavia), Genesee County Fair (Batavia), and Gallery 96 (Pittsford), and the Senior Center (Batavia).

She has been a member of the Batavia Photography Club for many years and has hosted and mentored the club members in many aspects of photography. The photo club invited her to show pictures from her recent trip to Hawaii.

Meier has competed in many club photo competitions and regional club competitions and is an award winning photographer. Sue has also taught classes in camera knowledge and photoshop. In her spare time, Sue photographs birds, bugs, flowers and landscapes.

She looks forward to meeting you and helping you learn more about photography!