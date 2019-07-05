Batavia Youth Center is open Monday through Friday 1 to 6, lots to do and enjoy

Press release:

The City of Batavia’s Youth Bureau is open at 12 MacArthur Drive through Aug. 16th, Monday through Friday from 1 – 6 p.m.

The Youth Center is a free service available to youth ages 10-18 who reside in Batavia.]

Free nutritious lunches are available to all participants now through Aug. 9 during a designated time daily. Snacks are also provided daily.

The Youth Center offers outside activities, computer use, crafts, games, Wednesday movie days, and monthly scheduled events. Registration is simple, just stop in!

Upcoming events at the Youth Center include:

Every Wednesday is movie day, popcorn included;

Today is the July 5 th summer cookout;

summer cookout; July 8 th -- video game tournament;

-- video game tournament; July 12 th Jell-O Day complete with Jell-O races (safe for all ages);

Jell-O Day complete with Jell-O races (safe for all ages); July 16 th National Mac and Cheese Day;

National Mac and Cheese Day; July 18 th make your own hotdog pretzels;

make your own hotdog pretzels; July 22 nd National Ice Cream Day;

National Ice Cream Day; July 23 rd Bingo;

Bingo; July 29 th National Chicken Wing Day with wing dip!;

National Chicken Wing Day with wing dip!; July 31st Harry Potter Day.

The Summer Safe Carnival is July 25th starting at 10 a.m. at the Falleti Ice Rink. Guaranteed fun for all ages. Any questions, call the Batavia Youth Bureau at 345-6420.