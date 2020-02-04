Benefit at GO ART! March 27 for its executive director, now battling cancer

File photo of GO ART! Executive Director Gregory Hallock.

The executive director of the Genesee-Orleans Regional Arts Council -- GO ART! -- is battling a rare form of cancer. There will be a raffle and fundraiser on Friday, March 27, to help Gregory Hallock and his family defray medical expenses.

The community is encouraged to help support him and his family during this difficult time.

The benefit for Hallock will take place from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at GO ART!, located in the historic Seymour Building, 201 E. Main St. in Downtown Batavia.

Tickets are $20 each. Only 500 will be sold.

Tickets are available at GO ART! and during business hours at Artic Refrigeration Co. of Batavia, located at 26 Cedar St. in the City of Batavia.

They are also available to buy online through the Batavia Society of Artists, here.

Baskets and an art raffle will also be held -- 10 tickets for $5.

Enter to win a Kegerator and half keg -- a $1,000 retail value. The drawing will be held at 8 o'clock; you need not be present to win.

For more information, contact Stuart McLean at (585) 729-7234 by phoning or texting; or email him at: [email protected]

GO ART! was established in 1962 and is dedicated to developing the cultural life in Genesee and Orleans counties by facilitating the creation, presentation and experience of art, heritage and traditions.

