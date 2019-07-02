Benny the barn cat seeks new digs to be his unfettered self

From the Volunteers For Animals:

Benny is in need of a barn home with no young children.

He is a cat that is accustomed to being outdoors and not picked up/handled.

He is negative for FIV/FeLV, up to date with vaccines and neutered.

There is no charge for an adoption fee and we ask that you confine him for a period of time until he has adjusted to his new surroundings.

If you are able to help out this guy, drop us an email at [email protected]

The Batavian communicated with Benny recently and he let us know he was eager to be on the prowl again, mousing, pouncing, stalking, and lounging outdoors in a warm, sunny spot. He's feeling a bit couped up at the Genesee County Animal Shelter, even though it's nice enough there.

He sure would like a new home where he can be his independent, unfettered self, alive and kickin'. Mice beware!