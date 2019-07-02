Local Matters

July 2, 2019 - 5:34pm

Benny the barn cat seeks new digs to be his unfettered self

posted by Billie Owens in volunteers for animals, gc animal shelter, animal rescue, barn cat.

From the Volunteers For Animals:

Benny is in need of a barn home with no young children.

He is a cat that is accustomed to being outdoors and not picked up/handled.

He is negative for FIV/FeLV, up to date with vaccines and neutered.

There is no charge for an adoption fee and we ask that you confine him for a period of time until he has adjusted to his new surroundings.

If you are able to help out this guy, drop us an email at [email protected]

The Batavian communicated with Benny recently and he let us know he was eager to be on the prowl again, mousing, pouncing, stalking, and lounging outdoors in a warm, sunny spot. He's feeling a bit couped up at the Genesee County Animal Shelter, even though it's nice enough there.

He sure would like a new home where he can be his independent, unfettered self, alive and kickin'. Mice beware!

