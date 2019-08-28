Local Matters

August 28, 2019 - 10:06am

BHS Blue Devils Varsity Baseball Team -- 2019 Section V champs -- to be honored at Muckdogs' game Saturday

posted by Billie Owens in muckdogs, baseball, BHS, sports, Batavia Blue Devils, 2019 Section V champs, fundraiser.

On Saturday, Aug. 31, the Muckdogs franchise will honor the 2019 Boys Varsity Batavia Baseball Team on their Section V victory on the field before the start of the game.

The Muckdogs will play against Auburn on Saturday night; game time is 7:05.

The Blue Devils shut out Geneva June 1, winning 9-0 in the Class B1 title game. It was their first sectional title since 1998.

Everyone is encouraged to come out and show their support of the BHS varsity baseball team in recognition of their victory.

The high school team's boosters will also be raising money for the 2020 baseball season by having a 50/50 and other raffles, selling Batavia Blue Devil apparel, and conducting a tennis ball toss into the ball field after the game.

