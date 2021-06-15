Big rig and two passenger vehicles wreck in Elba by Village Park

A motor-vehicle accident involving two passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer is reported in front of the Village Park in Elba, 40 S. Main St. Unknown injuries. The location is between West Avenue and Drake Street Road.

A first responder says one of the vehicle ended up at 18 S. Main Street. Elba Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 3:27 p.m.: Some Speedy Dry is needed to soak up a spill. One of the vehicles involved is a black SUV.

UPDATE 3:28 p.m.: A first responder says to "back it down" -- only minor injuries. Medics are on scene. A tow company is called.

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.: Command calls for traffic to be shut off at Mechanic Street.

UPDATE 4:08 p.m.: Mechanic Street and South Main are being reopened.