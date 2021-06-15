Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

June 15, 2021 - 3:26pm

Big rig and two passenger vehicles wreck in Elba by Village Park

posted by Billie Owens in accidents, news, elba, scanner.

A motor-vehicle accident involving two passenger vehicles and a tractor-trailer is reported in front of the Village Park in Elba, 40 S. Main St. Unknown injuries. The location is between West Avenue and Drake Street Road.

A first responder says one of the vehicle ended up at 18 S. Main Street. Elba Fire Department and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 3:27 p.m.: Some Speedy Dry is needed to soak up a spill. One of the vehicles involved is a black SUV.

UPDATE 3:28 p.m.: A first responder says to "back it down" -- only minor injuries. Medics are on scene. A tow company is called.

UPDATE 3:30 p.m.: Command calls for traffic to be shut off at Mechanic Street.

UPDATE 4:08 p.m.: Mechanic Street and South Main are being reopened.

Comments

Calendar

June 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button