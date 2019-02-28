Black History Month celebrated at Byron-Bergen schools with hip-hop demo, movie and special guests

Press release:

On Tuesday, Feb. 26, the fourth through sixth grades in the Byron-Bergen Central School District hosted special guests as part of their Black History Month celebration.

Olivia Kim, adjunct professor at the Rochester Institute of Technology, shared her experience with the Frederick Douglass sculpture project and “Discover Douglass” self-guided walking tour.

Kim sculpted the 6’7” monument of Douglass out of more than 200 pounds of clay to commemorate the 200-year anniversary of Douglass’ chosen birthday, Feb. 14, 1818. From her mold, 13 statues were completed and placed around Rochester.

The students learned about the complex process to create each of the statues as well as the significance Douglass holds in the Rochester community.

Community educator and choreographer Marcus Bowens shared the history and global influence of hip-hop. Hip-hop originated in New York City in the 1970s and has since spread around the world influencing diverse cultures. Bowens is a Master hip-hop dancer.

“Dance is a form of celebration and expression,” Bowens told the students. “Dance is contagious.

He then led the students in a celebration of hip-hop through a choreographed danced in which everyone participated.

Miriam Tardy, Siomara Caballero, and Hannah Catalino, all Byron-Bergen Senior High School students, introduced the students to the real life characters portrayed in the movie "Hidden Figures."

Their introduction included an overview of segregation and an interactive activity. Students and staff shared something that they were proud of and noted that "Hidden Figures" features real people who were not credited for the vital role they played at NASA until many decades later.

“Don’t let your accomplishments be hidden,” the three presenters concluded.

The day ended with a special screening of "Hidden Figures."