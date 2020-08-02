Blue Pearl Yoga to hold live outdoor yoga classes on Tuesdays this month in Centennial Park

Pearl Blue Yoga in Batavia has announced that starting Tuesday, Aug. 4, instructor Lisa Ingalsbe will conduct yoga outdoors in Centennial Park.

The live outdoor yoga class will be held from 7 to 8:15 p.m. on Tuesdays this month. Cost is $10 per class.

This will be an all-level, adult class; you can relax while stretching and strengthening. There will be active yoga poses, breath work and stillness practices.

Centennial Park is located at 151 State St. in the city.

Register online before 4 p.m. -- absolutely no walk-ins .

Things to know:

Adults only;

Bring your own mat;

Bring your own optional yoga gear if you like, blocks, straps, blankets, water and sunscreen / bug spray might be good, too;

There are NO restroom facilities at Centennial Park;

Social distancing & face masks are required.

(If two or less people register, the teacher may opt to cancel. You will be notified through email by 5 p.m. and of course, fully reimbursed.)

Note that the in-person yoga studio at 301 Main St., third floor of the Masonic Temple building Downtown, will be reopening Saturday, Sept. 19.

The Fall Schedule is being developed and they are seeking input about days/times/types of classes people want. Any input would be appreciated. Email: [email protected]