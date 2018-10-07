Bob Boyce enjoyed being honored Saturday night as 2018's LeRoyan of the Year

Press release and file photo. Press release and file photo.

Surrounded by many family members, business associates and friends, Robert L. "Bob" Boyce and his family enjoyed a very rewarding and entertaining Saturday evening at the American Legion Post home in Le Roy.

The event, the 50th Annual presentation of the “LeRoyan of the Year” Award, recognized Bob’s many years of community service and dedication.

There were testimonials and acknowledgement by longtime associates, board members from both Genesee Community College and United Memorial Medical Center, including a brief visit by longtime friend and acquaintance, Senator Michael Ranzenhofer.

The evening featured a fine meal, followed by a program which included proclamations and citations from various state, county and well as local officials and organizations.

The culmination of the program included the “Citizenship Award Medal” and a plaque from the American Legion Americanism Award.