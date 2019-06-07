BREAKING: Batavia's David Bellavia to receive Medal of Honor at White House later this month

It was just announced that Batavia resident and Army veteran David Bellavia will receive the Medal of Honor in a ceremony at the White House later this month.

The 32-year-old American Iraq War veteran was awarded the Silver Star for his actions during the Second Battle of Fallujah. Bellavia has also received the Bronze Star, three Army Commendation Medals, two Army Achievement Medals and the New York State Conspicuous Service Cross.

