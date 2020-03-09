Breezy dry conditions elevate wildfire potential, outside burning discouraged

From Accuweather:

Breezy, mild and very dry conditions, especially in areas that have lost the snowpack, will result in an elevated wildfire potential across portions of Western New York toward the Finger Lakes region.

The risk will be greatest in open and sufficiently dried out locations such as fields and less wooded areas. Any outside burning is strongly discouraged.

According to the NYS Department of Environmental Conservation, the statewide open burn ban is in effect March 16 through May 14.

It's currently 60, sunny and breezy.