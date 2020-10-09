Local Matters

October 9, 2020 - 3:29pm

Bridge over Whitney Creek on Judge Road, Alabama, to close for replacement Monday

posted by Billie Owens in Whitney Creek bridge replacement, judge road, Alabama, news, infrastructure.

From Tim Hens, superintendent, Genesee County Highway Department:

Effective Monday, Oct. 12th, the bridge over Whitney Creek on Judge Road in the Town of Alabama will be closing so that the bridge may be replaced. 

The bridge is immediately west of Crosby Road.

There will be a detour posted onsite for the duration of the project, which is expected to take approximately two to three months to complete.

