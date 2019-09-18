Bruno DeFazio chosen as 2019 LeRoyan of the Year by American Legion Post #576

LE ROY -- Botts-Fiorito Post #576, American Legion, Le Roy, announced with great pride and pleasure Bruno DeFazio as its selection for the 2019 “LeRoyan of the Year Award."

DeFazio has been a resident of Le Roy since his marriage to is wife Elizabeth (Lee) Costa, 46 years ago. They have two daughters, Christina (Tim) Carvel and Stacy (Jason) Wentworth, and six grandchildren, Brayden, Nolan, Matthew, Addison, Tyler and Dominic.

DeFazio is a graduate of Notre Dame High School and has a Associate of Applied Science degree from Genesee Community College.

He has been active with many school programs, including PTA and the Le Roy Sports Boosters. He was one the of the first coaches for the Le Roy Youth Soccer and also coached Le Roy Youth Football and Le Roy Little League. He has always been a strong supporter of Le Roy Athletics, supporting his daughters during their involvement, and still continuing to cheer on the local teams.

He has been a member and served on the board of the Le Roy Jaycees, Knights of Columbus Edward Powers Council 2936, the Le Roy Historical Society (currently oversees all the building maintenance ), and Le Roy Christian Community Project. He was also on the Oatka Festival Committee for several years.

He is as active member of the Our Lady of Mercy Parish.

DeFazio also serves his community by being elected as a councilman for Town of Le Roy and at one time was its deputy supervisor. He also serves as a member of the Genesee County Parks and Water Commission.

To honor him, the 51th annual LeRoyan of the Year Award Dinner will be held on Oct. 26. Social hour is at 6 p.m. with dinner served at 6:45 p.m., at the American Legion at 53 W. Main St, Le Roy. Tickets are available at the American Legion or at Mickel’s Nickels, 80 Lake St., Le Roy. Cost is $25 per ticket.

Information and photo submitted by Joan Fernaays.