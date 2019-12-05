Byron-Bergen Fall athletes and coaches awarded regional and division honors
Photo: Byron-Bergen Player of the Year honorees (l-r) Bryce Yockel, Maddie Farnsworth, Kelsey Fuller and Sam Pringle.
Submitted photo and press release from Gretchen Spittler, Byron-Bergen Communications Specialist.
BERGEN -- Congratulations to our Genesee Region and Section V Class C Players of the Year. Four Byron-Bergen athletes were selected by sport-specific committees of coaches and league officials from a pool of all of the players on all of the teams within these divisions.
“These are incredible honors,” said Athletic Director Rich Hannan. “These athletes were chosen fromhundreds of candidates. They stood out for their talent, hard work, and unending dedication.”
- Bryce Yockel was voted Offensive Football Player of the Year for Section V Class C;
- Kelsey Fuller was voted Genesee Region and Section V Class C1 Girls Soccer Player of the Year;
- Sam Pringle was voted Genesee Region Boys Soccer Player of the Year;
- Maddie Farnsworth voted Genesee Region and Section V Class C Girls Volleyball Player of the Year.
Congratulations also to Coach Kenneth Rogoyski, who was named Genesee Region Boys Soccer Coach of the Year; Coach Wayne Hill, who was named Genesee Region and Section V Class C Girls Soccer Coach of the Year; and Coach Cindy D’Errico, who was named Genesee Region and Section V Class C Volleyball Coach of the Year.