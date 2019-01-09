Byron-Bergen High School receives $25,000 worth of science equipment

This fall, the Byron-Bergen High School Science program was awarded a $25,000 America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education Grant. On Jan. 4, Agriculture teacher Jeffrey Parnapy received a delivery -- five modest shipping boxes containing $25,000 worth of state-of-the-art equipment to support the Agriculture, Biology, Chemistry and Physics programs.

"My colleagues and I are ready to implement these new tools directly into our coursework," Parnapy said. "We have been anticipating the arrival and it's very exciting to be able to bring a new level of technology to our students."

Parnapy wrote the grant proposal in collaboration with his science colleagues Michael Conine, Briana DelVecchio, Jenifer Faro, Peter Spence and Terry Vick.

This project was made possible by local farmers and America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education, sponsored by the Monsanto Fund.

The complete list of new equipment includes:

13 Lab Quest interfaces

One anemometer

One barometer

12 CO2 gas sensors

Nine conductivity sensors

12 dual range force sensors

Five dissolved oxygen probes

Four flow rate sensors

10 energy sensors

12 infrared thermometers

12 motion detectors

24 pH sensors

One sound level meter

24 temperature probes

Four drop counters

12 photogates

Three spectrophotometers

Four Lab Quest interface charging stations

About America’s Farmers

The America’s Farmers campaign highlights the importance of modern U.S. Agriculture through communications and community outreach programs that partner with farmers to impact rural America. To learn more, visit America’s Farmers at www.AmericasFarmers.com.