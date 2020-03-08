Local Matters

March 8, 2020 - 1:19pm

Byron-Bergen Liberty Scholars respond to community needs with 'energy and kindness'

posted by Billie Owens in Byron Bergen Liberty Scholars, Linus Project, charity, community service, news.

Submitted photo and press release:

Inspired by Project Linus, a nationwide nonprofit organization that coordinates the delivery of blankets to children in need, the Byron-Bergen Liberty Scholars looked locally to give the gift of warmth.

The handmade no-sew blankets will be delivered to Community Action Head Start in Batavia. The group chose this project as a way to pay it forward to younger community members.

“When I was in kindergarten I loved nap time,” said Byron-Bergen ninth-grade student Sydney Zastrocky. “My teacher gave me a pillow and blanket and I want to give that same comfort to other children.”

“One of the tenants of the Liberty Scholar program is community service,” said program counselor Samantha Golden. “This project is special because the students showed their creativity and really put their hearts into the work.”

“I’m so proud of the work the Liberty Scholars do for our community,” said Byron-Bergen Jr./Sr. High School Principal Pat McGee. “They demonstrate their growing leadership skills by taking the initiative to respond to community needs with energy and kindness.”

Photo: Byron-Bergen Liberty Scholars display their completed blankets.

