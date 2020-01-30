Byron-Bergen senior signs letter of intent to play on SUNY Geneseo Women's Soccer Team

Submitted photo and press release:

Byron-Bergen Central School District proudly announces that on Friday, Jan. 24, senior Miriam Tardy signed a letter of intent to attend SUNY Geneseo as a member of their women’s soccer team.

At SUNY Geneseo, Miriam plans to study Childhood Education and work toward her goal of becoming an elementary school teacher.

Witnessed by Byron-Bergen Athletic Director Rich Hannan, Varsity Soccer Coach Wayne Hill, and her family, Miriam took another step toward a bright future.

She has played soccer for 14 years, including four on the Byron-Bergen Varsity Team where she served as captain her junior and senior years. During her varsity soccer career, she was named a Genesee Region League All Star all four years, scoring 80 goals and 187 points.

“Miriam is an exceptional student-athlete,” Hannan said. “She is a talented soccer player, but she is also agreat person and a great role model. We are all cheering her on.”

In addition to soccer, Miriam is in her fourth season on the Varsity Girls Basketball Team where she served as captain her junior and senior years.

This spring she will enter her sixth season on the Varsity Track and Field Team where she was named a Genesee Region All Star in grades seven, nine, and 11. She is vice president of the Varsity Club, the Class of 2020 vice president, and vice president of the Byron-Bergen elite singing group, the Singing Silhouettes.

In 2019, Miriam was named Female Athlete of the Year by Byron-Bergen Central School District.

“Thank you to my teachers and coaches,” Miriam said. “I appreciate all the support they gave me both on the field and in the classroom.”