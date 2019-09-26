Byron-Bergen varsity football and soccer teams helped raise more than $900 for Alzheimer's

Submitted photo and press release:

Bergen -- On Saturday, Sept. 21, student athletes from Byron-Bergen and Caledonia-Mumford joined more than 400 other participants on the Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Batavia.

This year, the Byron-Bergen Varsity Football Team was joined by members of the Byron-Bergen Girls Varsity Soccer Team.

The football and soccer players’ combined efforts raised more than $900 for the Alzheimer's Association, Western New York Chapter.

Byron-Bergen’s participation in this annual event began three years ago when the combined Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen Varsity Football Team decided to take part.

“In the past, the team used to do a cancer walk, but our soccer teams do a cancer fundraiser, so we thought itwould be good to give to a different organization,” said Byron-Bergen senior and varsity football co-captain Bryce Yockel.

The team raised money, but they also raised awareness.

“We made posters in honor of different community members affected by the disease that we posted around the area," said Byron-Bergen senior and varsity football player Alex Dean. "We made one for my grandfather who has Alzheimer’s.”

“I’m proud to walk with members of our football and soccer teams,” said Byron-Bergen High School Principal Pat McGee. “They’re great kids supporting a great cause.”

“It’s really about the feel good part,” Yockel said. “It’s helping people who are struggling and can’t do anything about it. A lot of the people who are in the walk are older, a lot of them are walking for themselves, so it feels good to support them.”

All together, the day’s event raised more than $40,000 for the Alzheimer’s Association and 441 people participated.

Photo: Members of the Caledonia-Mumford/Byron-Bergen Raiders Varsity Football Team with Byron-Bergen High School Principal Pat McGee (bottom left).