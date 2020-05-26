Caller reported child left unattended in black minivan in Alexander driveway

About 10 minutes ago, a caller to dispatch reported a small child was left unattended inside a black minivan in a driveway in the 10,000 block of Main Street in Alexander.

The caller was concerned about the child's welfare because of the heat. It is the 90-degree range today. A deputy responded but the vehicle was apparently gone by then because she reported that she had no contact with it.

When temperatures outside range from 80 degrees to 100 degrees, the temperature inside a car parked in direct sunlight can quickly climb to between 130 to 172, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The temperature inside a closed car rises most quickly during the first 15 minutes that it is left in the sun, according to the CDC.