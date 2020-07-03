Caller reports 20 people jumping in the falls below Log Cabin restaurant

A caller to dispatch reports 20 people ("two-zero") are jumping in the falls by the Indian Falls Log Cabin Restaurant. The dispatcher relayed this complaint to a Sheriff's deputy who asked: "I thought were weren't responding to those (calls) anymore?"

After a moment, the dispatcher clarified that law enforcement is to respond to complaints at the site that involve parking violations or trespassing, not just jumping in the falls.

"I will check the roadway to see if anyone needs a ticket," replied the officer.

The location is 1227 Gilmore Road, Corfu.

UPDATE 5:03 p.m. (by Howard): We asked Sheriff William Sheron to clarify the policy and he responded, "we do respond to these calls and enforce violations of the penal law where appropriate. Typically trespass charges for crossing the property of the adjacent landowners. Also, issue tickets for parking violations in the area."