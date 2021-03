A caller to dispatch reports a "50 to 60 pound coyote is walking behind the Blind School," on Richmond Avenue in the city. An officer is going to phone the caller for more details.

If so, that's hefty, by coyote standards. The average adult weight is 25-35 pounds, with some reaching 42 pounds. The largest on record in the United States is 75 pounds.

UPDATE: Photo of coyote by Gary and Tina Smith.