October 9, 2020 - 1:21pm

Caller reports juveniles on North Spruce Street were replacing Biden signs with Trump signs

posted by Billie Owens in politics, scanner, election 2020, news, batavia.

A caller to dispatch reports that a group of juveniles on North Spruce Street in the area of North Street were taking down Biden political signs and replacing them with Trump signs.

They are riding bicycles and skateboards. The caller says a neighbor is one of the people whose sign was replaced.

City police responded to the area but with "negative results" -- the youths left.

UPDATE 1:30 p.m.: A caller to dispatch reports a group of kids on bicycles are in the area of Chase Park and Elm Street "with a large amount of election signs." An officer is out with the juveniles now.

