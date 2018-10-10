Caller reports small yellow plane appearing to go down in wooded area off Phelps Road

A caller to dispatch reports seeing a small yellow cropduster-like plane appear to go down in a wooded area in Indian Falls. No signs of smoke. The location is described as being on the south side of Phelps Road, about a mile from Route 77, in the area of Houseknecht Road. A Sheriff's deputy is heading there to check it out.

UPDATE 7:31 p.m.: This proved to be unfounded. The plane was flying.