Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

December 18, 2019 - 1:34pm

Caller to dispatch: Man leaves baby in Volvo and boy outside Target

posted by Billie Owens in news, batavia, scanner.

Sheriff's deputies responded to the Target store in Batavia after a caller reported to the emergency dispatch center that a man left a baby alone inside a black Volvo SUV in the parking lot, and a boy outside in the snow on a bench, and went inside the store.

He was seen standing at the customer service counter, described as a white male, about 40 years old, wearing a gray jacket.

He returned to his vehicle and a deputy is speaking with him now.

Calendar

December 2019

S M T W T F S
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 
 
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button