Caller to dispatch: Man leaves baby in Volvo and boy outside Target

Sheriff's deputies responded to the Target store in Batavia after a caller reported to the emergency dispatch center that a man left a baby alone inside a black Volvo SUV in the parking lot, and a boy outside in the snow on a bench, and went inside the store.

He was seen standing at the customer service counter, described as a white male, about 40 years old, wearing a gray jacket.

He returned to his vehicle and a deputy is speaking with him now.