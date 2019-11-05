CampusWorks Donates $2,000 scholarship for Genesee Community College students

GCC's Foundation Director of Development Tammy Arneth, Vice President for Student Enrollment Services Shelitha Williams, Ph.D., and GCC President James M. Sunser, Ed.D.

Submitted photo and press release:

Last week, Genesee Community College received a $2,000 scholarship from strategic higher education consulting firm, CampusWorks.

In celebration of the company's 20th anniversary, CampusWorks launched a scholarship giveaway pledging to donate $2,000 scholarships to 20 different colleges and universities across the United States and Canada. In all a total of $40,000 in financial support is being donated to help students in need.

CampusWorks' vision is to improve society by making higher education accessible to everyone, and offering these scholarships is a big step toward making that vision a reality.

"After two decades working directly with community colleges, we see firsthand the challenges many students face," said CampusWorks CEO Liz Murphy. "We are thrilled that this scholarship will help students pursue their educational goals at Genesee Community College."

Year after year, education costs rise resulting in an increase in the number of students who need financial assistance.

"The team at GCC is delighted to be among those selected to help celebrate CampusWorks' 20th Anniversary and being able to offer an additional scholarship to our students is truly a gift beyond measure," said GCC President James M. Sunser, Ed.D.

"Last year alone, GCC's Foundation awarded over $145,000 in scholarships to GCC students in need and we anticipate a greater demand this year. It is reassuring to know firms like CampusWorks recognize this challenge for our students."

GCC is currently accepting student scholarship applications until Feb. 1.

Current or new students interested in any of GCC's scholarship opportunities are encouraged to visit www.genesee.edu/offices/finaid/scholarships/ to view the available scholarships and to apply online. In addition, GCC offers expert advisement to help students and their families search for and complete scholarship applications.

Potential new students of all ages are invited to GCC's Academic Open House scheduled on Veteran's Day, Monday, Nov. 11, from 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. at the Batavia Campus. Register online at www.genesee.edu/home/offices/admissions/visit/. A financial aid session is included in the program.