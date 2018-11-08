November 8, 2018 - 4:09pm
Car careens into Oakfield pizzeria, no injuries
A car has struck Santino's Pizzeria at 2 Main St. in Oakfied. No injuries are reported. Oakfield Fire Department is responding.
