Car crashes into pole barn in Stafford, city traffic slows on West Main Street

A car crashed into a pole barn at 8668 Route 237. Everyone is out of the vehicle; believed to be no injuries. The location is south of Prentice Road. Stafford Fire Department is responding.

UPDATE 12:18 p.m.: Confirmed there are no injuries.

UPDATE 12:25 p.m.: "It looks like the barn may come down when we pull the vehicle out," says a firefighter at the scene.

Also, in the City of Batavia, westbound traffic is down to one lane and traffic is congested on West Main Street near Thomas Avenue following a collision.