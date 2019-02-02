Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Recent comments

Community Sponsors

February 2, 2019 - 12:17pm

Car crashes into pole barn in Stafford, city traffic slows on West Main Street

posted by Billie Owens in accidents, news, batavia, Stafford.

A car crashed into a pole barn at 8668 Route 237. Everyone is out of the vehicle; believed to be no injuries. The location is south of Prentice Road. Stafford Fire Department is responding.

UPDATE 12:18 p.m.: Confirmed there are no injuries.

UPDATE 12:25 p.m.: "It looks like the barn may come down when we pull the vehicle out," says a firefighter at the scene.

Also, in the City of Batavia, westbound traffic is down to one lane and traffic is congested on West Main Street near Thomas Avenue following a collision.

Post new comment

Log in or register to post comments

Calendar

February 2019

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
 
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2019 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button