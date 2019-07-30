Local Matters

July 30, 2019 - 12:33pm

Car fire reported five feet away from residence on Wolcott Street in Le Roy

posted by Billie Owens in fire, news, Le Roy.

A car fire, five feet from a residence, is reported at 81 Wolcott St., between Union and Clay streets in the Village of Le Roy. Le Roy Fire Department is responding.

UPDATE 12:34 p.m.: A first responder on scene reports a working car fire.

UPDATE 12:36 p.m.: A chief at the scene says "fire appears to be knocked down. Continue the equipment."

UPDATE 12:51 p.m.: The Le Roy assignment is back in service.

