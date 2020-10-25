Car in a creek in Pembroke, possible serious injuries

A victim in a car accident with injuries and the need for extrication was first reported at 10:13 p.m. in Pembroke. The location is 626 Main Road. Pembroke and Indian Falls fire departments are on scene.The victim was unconscious in a creek; that person has been extricated. A second victim is possible. Mercy Flight was called and has landed.

UPDATE 10:49 p.m.: The vehicle smashed into a utility pole, a fire hydrant and a house and then plunged into a creek. National Grid has been notified about the pole and Monroe County Water Authority is being notified now regarding the broken fire hydrant.

UPDATE 10:53 p.m.: There is an ongoing effort to rescue another occupant of the vehicle. They asked for firefighters on the other side of the creek "to hold the rope."

UPDATE 11:46 p.m.: The vehicle has been removed from the water. The rescue team is conducting a secondary search of the water for any possible additional victim.

UPDATE 11:55 p.m.: GC Sheriff's deputies are on scene and a second unit is requested.

UPDATE 12:07 a.m. (information via Alecia Kaus/Video News Service): According to Sgt. Andrew Hale, Sheriff's Office, a red Mustang went off the roadway, struck a pole, a garage, and then went into the creek. The back half of the vehicle was sheared off. The driver was not coherent after being extricated and was transported to ECMC by Mercy Flight with an apparent serious injury. It is unknown if there were other occupants in the vehicle. Volunteer firefighters are searching the creek and the surrounding area.

