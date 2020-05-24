May 24, 2020 - 8:36pm
Car-into-pole accident with injuries reported in Byron
posted by Billie Owens in accidents, news, byron, south byron.
A motor vehicle crashed into a pole and injuries are reported at 6378 Byron-Holley Road.
Byron and South Byron fire departments are called to the scene along with Mercy medics. Fire Police are called to set up a landing zone for Mercy Flight.
UPDATE 8:37 p.m.: RG&E is called to the scene.
UPDATE 8:42 p.m.: Mercy Flight is preparing to land behind the Byron Fire Hall.
UPDATE 8:57 p.m.: One patient is going by Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital. Another patient is going to strong via Mercy EMS.