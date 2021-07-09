Car struck parked car on Harvester Avenue, city police are out with the driver now

A car has struck a parked car on Harvester Avenue, just south of Colorado Avenue. City police are on scene with city fire.

Mercy medic #3 is told to respond in nonemergency mode. "It'll probably be a sign-off," says command.

Two flatbed tows are needed.

Police are out with the driver now.

UPDATE 12:58 a.m.: Mercy medic #3 is on scene.

UPDATE 1:02 a.m.: Command asks dispatch to change the address to 130 1/2 Harvester Ave.