Local Matters

>> Download <<
New iOS App
New Android App

Our Towns

Community Sponsors

July 9, 2021 - 12:57am

Car struck parked car on Harvester Avenue, city police are out with the driver now

posted by Billie Owens in news, batavia, scanner, accidents.

A car has struck a parked car on Harvester Avenue, just south of Colorado Avenue. City police are on scene with city fire.

Mercy medic #3 is told to respond in nonemergency mode. "It'll probably be a sign-off," says command.

Two flatbed tows are needed.

Police are out with the driver now.

UPDATE 12:58 a.m.: Mercy medic #3 is on scene.

UPDATE 1:02 a.m.: Command asks dispatch to change the address to 130 1/2 Harvester Ave.

Comments

Calendar

July 2021

S M T W T F S
 
 
 
 
1
 
2
 
3
 
4
 
5
 
6
 
7
 
8
 
9
 
10
 
11
 
12
 
13
 
14
 
15
 
16
 
17
 
18
 
19
 
20
 
21
 
22
 
23
 
24
 
25
 
26
 
27
 
28
 
29
 
30
 
31
 

Login or register to add an event.

Upcoming

more

Copyright © 2008-2020 The Batavian. All Rights Reserved. Privacy Policy | Terms of Service
 

blue button