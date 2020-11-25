Car vs. bicyclist accident reported at West Main and Montclair Avenue in the city

A car vs. bicyclist accident is reported in the city at West Main Street and Montclair Avenue. City fire, police and Mercy medics are responding.

UPDATE 2 p.m.: The bicyclist was standing up next to the bicycle when first responders arrived. The person has minor injuries and was taken to UMMC for evaluation. A female driver was southbound on Montclair Avenue and went to make a right-hand turn into West Main Street when the accident occurred. She says she looked both ways and it was clear, then the bicyclist suddenly appeared in front of her. The driver was not injured.