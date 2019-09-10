Car vs. fire hydrant accident on East Main in the city

A car vs. fire hyrdrant accident is reported in the city at 430 E. Main St.

UPDATE 4:43 p.m.: A first responder says it is believed the driver of a pickup truck that sheared off a fire hydrant and struck a rock wall in front of GCASA had a medical issue. The driver did not appear to be seriously injured. Mercy medics were evaluating him at the scene. City Fire Chief Stefano Napolitano said the accident was initially called in by an off-duty city firefighter who witnessed it. The firefighter said the truck struck a parked vehicle; that there was full air-bag deployment; and the truck came to rest on a wall. When firefighters and medics arrived, the truck driver was sitting on the porch. "It could have been a lot worse," Napolitano said. "This is a busy sidewalk -- a lot of pedestrians. We could have had multiple victims struck or pinned on the wall." GCASA Executive Director John Bennett said it was very fortuitous that there were no clients of GCASA out front smoking at the time of this incident or it could have resulted in injuries or even death. Normally, Bennett said, there might be as many as five to 15 people smoking cigarettes, standing on the sidewalk at or near the accident location. GCASA recently applied to the state for a waiver to create a designated smoking area, which in the past have been prohibited at substance treatment facilities, and while the waiver is pending, clients are using the designated smoking area at the back of the property.