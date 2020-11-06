Car vs. pedestrian accident reported in the city at East Main and Summit

A car vs. pedestrian accident is reported at East Main and Summit streets in the City of Batavia. The victim has a head laceration. Mercy Flight #7 is put on ground standby in the Batavia hangar. Mercy medics are on scene along with city police, and city fire is responding.

East Main Street will be shut down at Ross Street.

UPDATE 8:09 p.m.: The patient is reportedly in cardiac arrest.

UPDATE 8:22 p.m.: The victim will be transported by ambulance to the hangar in Batavia and then via Mercy Flight to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester.

UPDATE 9:45 p.m. (By Howard): Based on witness accounts gathered by police at the scene, it appears the person who was struck ran across the street and was struck by a minivan. Unconfirmed by police but according to witnesses at the scene, he may have been with another person who fled the scene. The victim was administered CPR at the scene. He may be transported to Strong by Mercy Flight but he was first taken to UMMC where he apparently remains under treatment. The drive of the minivan, an older gentleman, appeared uninjured but was transported to UMMC for evaluation. His wife arrived on scene after the accident and comforted him. The Crash Management Team for the Sheriff's Office is on scene to assist with the investigation.

The victim has not been identified.