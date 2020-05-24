Car vs. pedestrian accident reported on West Main Street

A car and pedestrian accident is reported on West Main Street in Batavia in front of That Taco Place, 4160 W. Main St.

Town of Batavia Fire Department and Marcy medics are responding. Callers to dispatch report there are possibly children injured who are in the vehicle.

The location is between Colonial Boulevard and West Main Street.

UPDATE 12:42 p.m.: There were no pedestrians involved. This was a two-car accident. One driver appears uninjured. A female driving the other car is being transported to UMMC for evaluation. Unknown if children who were her passengers sustained any injuries.