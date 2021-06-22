Car vs. pedestrian accident with possible serious injuries on West Main Street, Batavia

A car vs. pedestrian accident with possible serious injuries is reported at 229 W. Main St., in front of Ken Barrett's Chevolet dealership. City fire is en route. Mercy medics are responding. Police are on scene. Mercy Flight out of Batavia is on ground standby.

UPDATE 2:13 p.m.: Mercy Flight is called to scene and directed to land behind city fire headquarters in a grassy area off Evans Street. City Ladder #15's crew is the ground contact.

UPDATE 2:23 p.m.: Mercy Flight has landed behind city fire headquarters.

UPDATE 2:38 p.m.: Mercy Flight is airborne and heading to Strong Memorial Hospital in Rochester. The city assignment on West Main is back in service.

UPDATE 4:35 p.m.: From the City of Batavia Police Department -- The City of Batavia Police Department is investigating a car vs. pedestrian personal injury accident that occurred on Tuesday, June 22, at about 2:03 p.m. in front of 229 W. Main St., Batavia. A pedestrian was crossing West Main Street and was struck by an SUV that was traveling eastbound. The pedestrian was transported by Mercy Flight to Strong Hospital to be treated for his injuries, which are unknown at this time. The investigation is ongoing and the names of the individuals involved will not be released at this time. The City of Batavia Police Department would like to thank the City of Batavia Fire Department, Mercy EMS and Mercy Flight Air Crew for their assistance with the initial investigation.

Top photo: City police say this dark-colored SUV was involved in the accident where a pedestrian was struck.

Below: Emergency personnel at the scene while the patient is being stablized in the ambulance in order to transport them to city fire headquarters where Mercy Flight has landed.