Car vs. tractor-trailer crash in Alexander, Route 98 completely blocked

A tractor-trailer and car collided at 10660 Main St., Alexander. The vehicle rolled over; a female passenger is crawling out of the vehicle, according to a first responder on scene. Mercy Flight is on ground standby in Batavia. Route 98 traffic is "totally blocked."

Alexander and Mercy medics are responding. Attica Fire Police are called to shut down Route 98 at Stroh Road. Also, Route 98 is being shut down at "Four Corners." A hook tow truck is called for a full-size semi on its side.

UPDATE 1:31 p.m.: A first responder says "It looks like we'll have all sign-offs, but they need to be evaluated."

UPDATE 1:34 p.m.: Mercy Flight will not be needed and is put back in service.