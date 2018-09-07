Chamber partners with 13-WHAM TV in half-hour show on happenings in Genesee County

Press release:

The Genesee County Chamber of Commerce’s tourism program has partnered with Channel 13-WHAM to create a featured promotion that will air on FOX, The CW, and ABC.

The 30-minute show, called "It's Closer than You Think," is a sampling of what’s new in Genesee County, along with some of the county’s best outdoor recreational opportunities. It debuts tomorrow morning at 7.

“The promotion is designed to raise awareness to Rochester area residents that Genesee County is just a short drive that offers great 'close to home' recreation, dining and shopping options,” said Kelly Rapone, Tourism Marketing director for the Genesee County Chamber of Commerce. “We’d like to do another future episode that highlights even more of the county’s treasures."

Be sure to tune in to see special interviews with some of our local tourism businesses in Le Roy and Batavia, as well as outdoor recreation hot spots across the county.

The broadcast schedule is as follows:

7 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 8, on 13-WHAM

7 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 9, on The CW

6:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 9, on FOX

In addition it will also air: 2 a.m. Sept., 12, 13 and 19 on 13-WHAM 6 a.m. Sept. 10, 11 and 13 on FOX



If you happen to miss the airing or don’t have access to broadcast channels, you can see the full episode at: YouTube.com/GeneseeCountyNY

Over the spring and summer, we also included commercials under this theme that highlighted concerts, Batavia Muckdogs home games, golf packages, racing at Genesee Speedway, the Oatka Festival, as well as The Ramble Music & Arts Festival.

For more information on all of our local offerings, check out www.VisitGeneseeNY.com