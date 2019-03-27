Chicken on the loose on Washington Avenue
Batavia cops are on the lookout for a loose chicken in the vicinity of 111 Washington Ave. in the city. The caller to dispatch is the owner, who says it made its escape this morning.
UPDATE 1:39 p.m.: "Rooster secured at 127 South Swan," a dispatcher tells a patrol, now en route to that location. The officer says he'll try to speak with the person who captured the fowl.
UPDATE 1:45 p.m.: No word yet on how the rooster got across busy East Main Street and continued in a southeasterly direction, a trek totaling about a mile -- which Google Maps says is a four-minute drive. Here's a map of the driving route(s); but
of course it's most likely the bird hoofed it.
I hope there will be a follow up in the hopes of finding out exactly why did the chicken cross the road.
The chicken crossed the road to get to the Southside...
